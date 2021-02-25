Beatitude, a leading online marketplace for handcrafted sarees, is a one-stop destination for exclusive sarees. It is a preferred place to shop by many modern-day buyers who continuously lookout for exquisite designs, artistic impressions, and affordable designer wear.

In a short span of five years, the company has grown multifold – from selling just a few handwoven sarees to a full-fledged online marketplace selling the most extraordinary designs, most refined weaves, an array of superior fabrics, and high-end designer sarees.

“Our sarees mean elegance, grace, charm, and class,” says Pushkar Shukla, Managing Director and Co-founder, Beatitude. He adds, “There is modernity and vibrancy in our collection that appeals to the contemporary women. We offer a perfect blend of tradition with modern-day choices which makes it easier for our buyers to pick saree as a choice of garment for varied occasions.”

Beatitude has a vast collection of handloom, handwoven, handpainted sarees and can boast of having the most weaves and works under one roof. Jamdani, Banarasi, Linen, Silk, Tussar, you name it, you have it all here.

The company takes immense pride in Indian Handicraft and supports causes like Make In India and Vocal for Local.

“We are very proud of the Indian artisans and weavers and at the same time well aware that their art is dying. Hence, we are making all our effort to revive the lost art, uplift those weavers and their families, and bring back the lost glamour of the Indian artwork to both Indian and global stage,” says Akanksha Shukla, Co-founder.

“We have a large number of upscale clientele in India and abroad who understand the effort and appreciate the beauty of hand-work. We are very thankful to all such loyal customers who help us in our mission to assist the Indian weavers. In return, we relentlessly work to give our clients the most elusive pieces and an experience to remember fondly.”

The company has witnessed an impressive CAGR of 4975% over the past four years. Talking about the success of Beatitude, Pushkar says, ”Our entire team is driven by only one base motto: Value for All – be it weavers, our customers or us. Our focus is always on quality, craftsmanship, and exclusiveness, which has helped us gain the trust of our customers, and we hope that we can keep delivering our promises.”

“Innovation and newness appeal to us as much as it does to our clients, so we keep launching newer products, styles, and collections at regular intervals,” said Akanksha while talking about their 2021 launch of Exclusiva – a theme-based handpainted Organza saree collection.

The founder couple has many brilliant ideas in mind and plans in place to take their organization to the next level. Their focus for 2021 is to expand their portfolio and bring out niche sarees for their nature-loving aspirational buyers.