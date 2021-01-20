Once upon a time, in the beautiful Kingdom of Hoshena, the King vanquished all negative emotions so that his people may live in peace and prosperity. But alas, in his attempt to do so, he accidentally erased positive emotions as well. And now, the Kingdom of Hoshena lies dark and barren, awaiting a saviour. And the Queen turns to you, the diner, to be this saviour.

This is the story diners are taken through in the unique fine-dining experience that is Banquet of Hoshena. The story is narrated by the Queen of Hoshena but she is not played by an actress, rather she is a mannequin placed at the center of the table. And she’s not the only seemingly inanimate object that comes to life during the course of this dining experience. Plates, walls and even tables come to life as fairies float and volcanoes erupt on them.

Using 3D-technology, virtual reality, image mapping and projection, Banquet of Hoshena creates this immersive, interactive and completely enchanting show.

Diners are served a seven-course meal and each course, paired with the perfect drink, corresponds with the storyline. Each course is also meticulously crafted to represent an emotion. The menu for this feast is derived from Tanatan – Ramee Group’s flagship restaurant which was also awarded Mumbai’s #1 restaurant by TripAdvisor in 2019.

Created by Nadine Behsir of Dinner Time Story, the show has already seen great success in London, Dubai, Stockholm, Kuwait, USA and Germany. This pop-up show has made its debut in India with Ramee Group.

Ramee Guestline Hotel Juhu in Mumbai hosted the first Banquet of Hoshena on the 11th of December and the show will run thrice a week for two sittings, 6 pm and 8 pm. It is a reservation only outlet.

“We’re really thrilled to be able to bring such a unique dining experience to our guests,” says Rajit Shetty, Managing Director of Ramee Group. “We plan to take it to other cities in India as well and have as many people as possible experience the magic of Banquet of Hoshena,” he adds.