There is no joy like the elation one feels while eating a good cake! People of all ages love to enjoy the spongy base topped with the cream of their favourite flavours. They come in all shapes, sizes, colours and varieties. Some people make the cakes appear so beautiful that it feels like a crime to cut them. One such person is baker Nikita Kalra.

Nikita Kalra is a well-known baker from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city. She is the founder of Baking Tales, a bakery that has grown into a full-blown franchise now. Nikita’s love for baking started during her childhood. She would often bake cakes, cookies, cupcakes and many such sweet and also savoury dishes. She decided to turn her passion into a career.

At Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, Nikita Kalra received comprehensive training, and it gave her the confidence to start something of her own. She first started her business online on her Instagram page. People would connect her in the DMs and place their orders. Her customised cakes are the most talked about. Along with cakes, Nikita also makes some delicious savoury food and her page has pictures of the same.

Last year, Nikita opened a new bakery in Lucknow. People can now visit the bakery physically and place their orders. She provides them with various discounts and offers and many menu options that are not available anywhere else. She is also an expert in vegan and non-sweet cakes.

About Baking Tales and her love for cakes, Nikita Kalra shares, “I love cake as much as I enjoy baking them. No matter what the occasion is, it is incomplete without that piece of sweet delight. For me, customer satisfaction is of absolute importance. I hope Baking Tales keeps expanding more with time and I can open more shops in the future.”