When the whole world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic then there are some unsung heroes who are standing with those who genuinely need our help right now. Ayaan Khan, one of the rising stars from Kashmir, has stepped forward to assist the victims of the virus.

Ayaan Khan is an upcoming superstar of Bollywood who has supported many by providing them aid and assistance during the relief operations. A massive relief and distribution drive was initiated by Ayaan Khan in collaboration with ‘Misty Cine Films’.

They initiated this drive with the pledge to support 100 poor BPL daily wager households, poor communities, and families of his state who have been neglected.

He donated 1000 ration kits, 10000 masks, 10000 sanitizers, healthcare equipment, and PPEs to frontline fighters and contribution towards COVID-19 awareness and social distancing.

As it is said that good deeds are always remembered thus it was a great initiative by Ayaan Khan and his team that they decided to join hands and encourage others too.