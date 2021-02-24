Avishkar Halse recently produced the famous web series ‘The Businessman’.

His great desire and hobby for films and media work makes him a flourishing

entertainer.

Avishkar Halse hails from Maharashtra. He started working at the tender age of 18 before graduating from Pune University.

Due to lack of money, Avishkar used to travel in trucks along with his consignments. He would put in 9-10 hours of work every day and stayed at small, inexpensive hotels when he travelled.

Today, he’s a well-known Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and the Founder and Chairman of Avishkar Management Service, which has diversified interests in real estate, food, agriculture, hospitality, providing management service for Indian Cricketers, Actors, and businessmen.

The company provides more services like market research, business management consultancy, personal work, etc.

From Roots to Sky with 360 Degree Approach

Avishkar Halse is basically from Latur, Maharashtra. He completed his school education at Keshavraj School, Latur and college education from Garware College, Pune.

Avishkar Halse is in touch with Ritesh Deshmukh, Marathi Director Devendra Pem, Director Rohit Shetty and Indian Screenwriter Mushtaq Shaikh.

Apart from business and other achievements, Avishkar Halse is also doing a lot of charity on his own. He is helping visually challenged people, poor people and AIDS infected boys with their daily needs.

Water scarcity is an alarming issue in Latur. For ‘Anandashram,’ he extended his hand for building a borewell for people with vision impairment considering the inconvenience caused due to water scarcity.

He has also provided monetary support to cow shelters located in Latur.

His is a remarkable journey and surely proves that if you can dream it, you can achieve it!