68 faces, 114 edges, requiring over two months from cut to polish, Aventi is set to make a new statement in the domain of luxury watches. Their new product would be studded with one of the most complicated sapphire crystal cases ever made.

Hannu Siren is not new to the world of quality timepieces and is said to be the mastermind behind the Instagram sensation S-Force LTD. Now he is reported to be leading the charge with Aventi Watches with sapphire crystal cased tourbillon.

Aventi’s sapphire crystal is made in a highly controlled laboratory. Aluminium oxide is pressurized and heated to around 3600 degrees (f). It takes two weeks to cool after that. It has a purity of 99.9996%, with up to 2000KG/MM2 of hardness, and a density of 3.98KG/M3, it says further.

What makes the sapphire crystal so strong and extremely difficult to work with? The Aventi Sapphire case created a particular challenge for engineers as there were a multitude of curves and angles produced areas that were vulnerable to outside force. Several blocks of sapphire crystal were destroyed during early attempts.

Through tireless testing, Aventi engineers turned to what no machine could replicate: the meticulous skill of the human hand. Over 100 hours of hand shaping and polishing go into every sapphire case, finished with five layers of anti-reflective coating, the Aventi Sapphire case is the world’s most complicated sapphire crystal watch case, claims the company.

“Think of your favourite supercar, a Ferrari, a Lamborghini. At the core, there’s a ridiculously engineered block of metal, pistons and valves powering it. With Aventi, my aim is to bring that same feeling of unadulterated speed, raw power and sheer excellence of a V12 to your wrist,” says Hannu while proudly looking down at his latest creation.

Hannu and his team aren’t afraid of challenges. Innovation runs thick in their veins. They launch the Aventi crowdfunding campaign in April 2020. The details are shared on their website.