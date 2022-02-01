Asad Hussain wins the award for being “ THE BEST TRANSFORMATION SPECIALIST “

With more than 15 years in the fitness industry, Asad Hussain has earned the title of the best fitness coach in India.

To honour his expertise and knowledge in this field he was recently invited as a special guest at the Inspire India Summit 2021 and was awarded as the Best Transformation Specialist 2021.

He along with his best athletes including the reigning champion, Sunaina Setia engaged in the most inspiring panel discussion where they all shared their inspiring and successful personal journeys with Asad and how he had transformed their lives completely not only in terms of their physique but mentally emotionally and most importantly financially as well.

Asad Hussain shared his ideas, his unbeatable knowledge with the audience which was truely inspiring. When asked how he managed his huge team of women Atheletes so effortlessly, to that he said “That there is always a head in the family to whom everyone looks up to and follows his footsteps and hence his Atheletes are trained to empower one another and grow in life together by uplifting each other”

Also when asked what made him form this team of women Atheletes he replied “That there is a dire need of empowering women around the globe, giving them strength and motivation and most importantly a reason to become financially independent” Asad also congratulated the women Atheletes in the audience who had recently won competitions.

Seeing Asad Hussain sitting on the stage with his top most successful Atheletes around him sharing their journeys with Asad as their mentor & coach was a sight to watch. The audience was in awe of Asad Hussain being one man army touching so many lives.

Also the grand finale of the show had to be Asad and his Atheletes walking the ramp showcasing what successful independent women can look like in their finest versions of themselves. All one could here was applause and cheering from the audience.

Later on people from the audience came up

To meet Asad and to gain some insightful interaction with him along with lot of pictures as well. Asad Hussain was in true essence the star of the night.