Artist Rubeena Siddiqui overcame many challenges to become a successful star

It may seem like a cliché to read about established celebrities talking about their challenges. It also seems unbelievable that such people can have hurdles too. While it may be tempting to believe that life is only tough for us and celebrities have it easy. However, all success stories have their share of challenges.

While we idolize the celebrities and their lives look all glossy and full of success, they toil hard to reach such heights of success. Similar is the story of Artist Rubeena Siddiqui who enjoys more than a million fans and is a known face in several branding promotions.

When one looks at her journey, it was full of hurdles and challenges. She said that life was majorly kind to her, but not devoid of struggles. While her family and acquaintances always appreciated her talent, they didn’t want her to take it up professionally. The fear of society and the pressure to get her married soon made them expect her to leave her dreams.

Rubeena also said the other girls around weren’t as ambitious. Apart from the pressure to be like others, she also faced self-doubt. Growing up in a conservative village, it was difficult for her to envision stardom. To overcome this challenge, Rubeena started her Instagram journey on 1st Jan 2021.

While the audience welcomed her with open arms, some trolls tried to bring her down. Rubeena says that her husband Faizal Siddiqui was her strongest support at this time. He helped her stay motivated when she wasn’t sure of the future and what it had in store for her. She also didn’t know how to use social media properly.

According to Rubeena, she quickly climbed the ladder of success due to god’s kindness and Faizal’s support. Today she has 424k followers on Instagram. She has also crossed 1.4 million on MX-Takatak. “While it may amaze social media audience that I came so far in barely 10 months, they haven’t seen how much I have worked in these months,” said Rubeena, who works 12-14 hours a day on creating content. She creates style, makeup, and beauty videos.

The challenges that she faced have made her come out shining like a diamond. Her fans are full of appreciation for her flawless beauty and abounding talent. They loved it when she revealed her face after a few days of posting a veiled pic as her debut pic. Her first video was viewed 1 million times.

Her popularity also grew with the YouTube debut that she made with the song “Kamaal Kare tu”. Over 1 million people viewed the song and praised it. It is evident from her performance that Rubeena is passionate about singing, dancing and content creation. The audience loves her for her versatility and expects her to perform more.

Rubeena beat all odd to come where she is and wants to keep moving further.