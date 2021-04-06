In 2019, the people of Mumbai got introduced to Arbab, a fine-dine restaurant located on the streets of Bandra. Founded by Faiz and Fahad Kadawalla, the eatery serves people some of the best Lebanese delicacies. Known for its rich taste, classy ambience and polite and helpful staff, the restaurant also has good food apps ratings.

The popularity of the restaurant progressed in a small amount of time. Hence, along with Lebanese cuisine, they expanded their restaurant and started a French-style menu. The customers get to enjoy the best of both worlds at Arbab.

What makes the fine-dine restaurant better than others is its authenticity! There are several Lebanese and Arabic restaurants in Mumbai. But Arbab stands out because they don’t compromise with their flavours. They import their ingredients to enjoy street food like delicacies that are served in Dubai and Beirut.

There’s more good news incoming for all the Lebanese food lovers. The founders of Arbab are planning to expand their restaurant with two new branches in the city. If anyone thought pandemic might have led to some disturbance in the business, well, that’s not at all the case. Soon, people in Mumbai will get to enjoy mouthwatering dishes at their two more outlets which will be launching at the end of 2021.

About the news of two new outlets, Fahad Kadawalla says, “We can’t be more delighted to be expanding, especially in these trying times. Arbab has been very special, and expanding has always been on the cards. Everyone has loved our culture, art, and technique, and this is how I say shukran to all the customers who have loved the authenticity of our food and ambience.”

Coming to the Bandra outlet, it is an open restaurant with an indoor kitchen. The soft lighting and calm music make the dining experience memorable to people. From Shawarmas to Hummus to different types of Lebanon sweet dishes, Arbab’s menu is evergreen.