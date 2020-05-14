A Writer, Director, Media Strategist, a sought-after TEDx speaker, a Life Coach, a Social Entrepreneur, a Gender-Animal and Environment Activist, and one of the driving forces behind the Make Earth Green Again MEGA Foundation and Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer is a woman of multiple facets.

Best known as a Firebrand Journalist with a golden heart, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer is also in the news as a Global Award-winning Writer-Director for ‘Saare Sapne Apne Hain’, her film on child labour, hope, and happiness which has won rave reviews across borders winning over 80 awards and having been screened in over 120 national as well as international film festivals.

While Anusha Srinivasan Iyer looks after 111 rescued dogs at cats from her personal funds at her home christened Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary, she, through Makes Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation, works towards protecting the planet. With the mission to reverse the environmental damage caused by mankind, she, in her myriad ways, not only repaints the Earth green but also mobilizes and inspires the youth to stand up for the same.

Serving as a catalyst in bringing responsible like-minded individuals, environmental activists, and organizations together, Anusha works closely in association with the government and its ministries for citizen welfare. She is also known for her stance on the issues of senior citizen safety, rehabilitation of acid attack victims and her work towards gender equality, LGBTQ empowerment, street children welfare, participation in conclaves and inspirational talks, filmmaking with a cause and youth life coaching among many others.

Anusha Srinivasan Iyer has also earned respect for her commitments towards social, environmental as well as cultural causes. For the same, she has received numerous awards, accolades and recognition as the winner of the Life’s Real Heroes awards of India, The Economic Times Icon Award for Strategic Brandmaker and Social Entrepreneurship, Mid-Day Icon Awards for Brand Strategy, acknowledgement as the ET Rising Indian by The Economic Times, christening as the “Queen Bee of Brand Strategy” by Forbes India among others.

She is also the recipient of the National Excellence Award, Women of Influence Award, People’s Excellence Award, Inspire Award, Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award, Main Hoon Beti Award, Samaj Ratna Award, Iconic Achievers Award, Haryana Garima Award, Gurugram Achievers Award, Mukkti Foundation Each For Equal Women Empowerment Award, Perfect Woman Achievers Award, Karmic Awards, Egalitarian Earth Warrior Award at the National Summit of Holistic Sciences, and has been felicitated by MAEER’s MIT Pune for her social consciousness and has been acknowledged with The National Wellness Award by The Shree Swami Samarth Annakshetra Trust, Akkalkot.

Currently, Anusha’s laudable initiative for animal rescue, Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary housing 111 cats and dogs, is in the process of adding on land to graduate from being a small home to a haven, a sanctuary for every animal in need of a helping hand. Besides old, maimed, abandoned, and amputated cattle that will be housed in a Gaushala, there will be ample space for donkeys and horses to graze and live in happiness. The foundation also plans to expand to wild animal rescue and rehabilitation in the future.

On her work front, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer is currently the Managing Director of Naarad PR & Image Strategists, Indian film Industry’s premier PR and image management agency. Having helmed the agency since its inception, Anusha has passed the day-to-day work on to her family members as she pursues a fruitful life of social activism.

Anusha has opened a campaign with Milaap for crowdfunding towards the farm and an animal hospital to handle and house accident case animals that otherwise die waiting for aid.