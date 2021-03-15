To be an actor, you need to work hard a lot and yet it is not easy to take a plunge in this industry. This is true especially for people who have no godfather to launch them or support them. They have to work hard and struggle till they get their first break and then it is no looking back for them as they prove their worth in their given break in acting. One such name is Ansh Pandit who is a self-made man as far as acting is concerned.

He hails from a small town in North India and has come a long way to establish himself as an influencer and actor. He used the social media app called Tik Tok smartly and proved that he has some of the best acting skills. He used this platform to showcase his acting skills and came out with different shayari videos. He was incredible in his work and that gave him a chance to enter the world of the small screen as well.

He also got the chance to do a music album known as Ravan Ravan Hoon Main. This helped him a lot. He gained around 25 million views for his music video. This gave him a good fan following as well as making him a competitive influencer in the social media world. He intends to enter into web series getting good roles and he loves shows like Rangbaaz and its characters.