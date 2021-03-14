Ankit Yadav is creating a strong buzz in the entertainment world.

The digital trend is moving at a very fast pace creating opportunities for content creators, artists, influencers, and for the management team as well.

The success of an artist is almost dependent on good marketing and branding team. A creative manager can help craft a content creator’s public image with an eye towards ongoing trends in entertainment culture.

They say behind every successful content creator few management companies are working day and night to meet the business goals for specific individuals. Artist management in the music & entertainment industry is an incredibly competitive job.

Meet Ankit Yadav, Label Head at Desi Records by profession and artist manager by passion. Ankit is a perfect blend of creativity and talent and is someone who loves music and wants to play a crucial role in shaping an artist’s career in this ever-evolving entertainment industry.

About Ankit Yadav

Ankit did his college from NIFT Kangra in Designing. He is presently heading and controlling digital rights management, artist’s management, content marketing, and content distribution. Ankit used to participate in the digital content industry. He was very much fascinated by the various digital advancements and was very much curious about the creators’ growth? What is the role of a Management Company in growing the brand? How social media works? Etc.

Well, with time, Ankit’s curious mind learned everything about the digital world and the future of digital content. He then joined VCOI (BrandzUp Media) and started focusing on various growth factors of a content creator to achieve the target requirements into sponsored content and brand visibility.

Saying about his experience in VCOI (BrandzUp Media), he says, “We are managing prime content creators and always trying to bring new creators on board to manage their content both audio and video. We at VCOI focus on how we can uplift the brand of content creators. We at VCOI are always in touch with other companies for various collaboration including film and artwork representatives and the promotional activities for content creators.”

Work done with YouTubers

Ankit is also managing Digital Rights Management for the label. The company’s focus is to distribute music on YouTube, YouTube Music, and other music streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music Songs, etc. He has worked for several big content creators, including big names like Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Round 2 Hell, and Elvish Yadav.

The currently famous Haryanvi song “52 Gajka Daman” broke all the records for other music labels. The song did the YouTube chart records of the global number one song for continuous four weeks and the fastest growing music label produced by Desi Records.

Apart from this, Ankit also practices various PR activities and artist interviews which are published in many national newspapers or TV Media. Well, the digital interviews and other PR (Public Relation) activities help creators to build a strong presence among the audiences.

