Anirudh Sethi, a global financial analyst, founder of Financial Occultist, faces a lot of questions on the right kind of investment to make every day.

Anirudh Sethi has more than 35 years of experience in the Stock Market arena. Since 1992 he has been correctly predicting stock market movements in India and understands the nuances of the market inside out. In short, he is one of the most trustworthy voices on the stock market and investment in the country right now.

Anirudh also possesses the gift to pen his ideas into words. He has written seven books related to the Indian markets.

Anirudh Sethi has been involved in the Stock Market since 1992. He received a PhD in Human Psychology. After a 5-year study, his first market forecasting steps were put forth in 1992 by predicting Stock Market movements in India.

After his work got recognized in the early 90s, he gave a weekly forecast for Indian Stock Markets in the renowned Indian Business Daily, Business Standard, every Monday, from 1997 to 2001. This gave him national recognition and when the internet knocked on our doors in 2001, his daily trading strategy under the title STOCK MARKET NAVIGATOR flooded India and off-shore.

To make his popular work accessible to remote Indian areas, he published the gist of his daily trading strategy in Business-Standard Financial Express till 2007.

When he started writing about Technical Analysis in 1992, there were only a few people who knew about Technical Analysis in India. Anirudh has always been ahead of the times, and in his book ‘Trading Psychology’, quite deftly, analyzes how our moods translate to success and failure in Stock/Commodity and Forex Markets.

But there is another side to this globally known financial guru. He is a great admirer and an ardent follower of the Father of the Nation. He is a collector of Mahatma Gandhi memorabilia and his collection includes Newspaper stamps, handwritten books, cutleries, signed cheques etc.

He believes in Gandhi and his vision and feels that his ideas if followed, have the power to change the world.

Anirudh, though a global name, remains a true Indian. He prides on his Indian values and remains an inspiration to all those people who want to build a name and fame for themselves across the globe.