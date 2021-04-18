Angus Onisforou, a student of Business/Law at UTS in Sydney, Australia, is all set to begin his business next month. Angus is going to commence a venture in his area of interests – Cars and Collectables. He is going to set up a new auction house in Melbourne.

Angus says that it will be an online business, and he hopes for it to grow as he is an avid collector of watches and has a deep interest in cars. About the inspiration behind his business ideas, Angus Onisforou shares, “I was inspired to start my business, due to being an avid watch collector as well as the motor enthusiast. I had the idea to start this platform due to the benefits it provides to both the seller and buyer in having a large variety of cars and collectables in the one place with competitive rates.”

The budding entrepreneur has already started some work even though he is yet to launch his business officially. He has a busy schedule because he manages both university/studies and his work. About the clients he will be working with when his business is launched, Angus says, “The business will work with many clients and has been critiqued through many web designers, lawyers and professionals. It has been fine-combed to ensure the best possible product come launch next month.”

Angus is a simple person with big dreams in his eyes. One of his major goals in life is to put cars and collectables at the forefront of the world auction houses while completing his studies. He wants to achieve this feat with his upcoming business. Apart from that, he is fond of shooting, skiing, and cattle farming.

When Angus Onisforou was asked if he isn’t worried about how he would handle his studies and the business task together, he answered, “The business is something I’ve been planning to set up for quite some time. So I know how to go about it. With proper planning and focus, I will be able to form my niche consumer-based. Talking about studies, it has never been difficult for me to keep up with it. So that’s not an issue. I know that if I have to excel in both, it is necessary to put in extra efforts.”