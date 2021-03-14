London is known for a tremendous range of dining cuisines. It has some of the best restaurants from around the world, all with a different cultural twist. How about a pizza place that offers delicious pizza that incorporates some of the best dishes from international cuisines?

Amjad Khalid’s Dough Central is located in Colliers Wood, South London and it is not only unique because it uses sourdough for their pizzas but also because their pizzas have toppings that are renowned dishes from all over the world. Whether it is their Tikka Chick pizza with an Indian twist or their Chipotle Ole offering popular ingredients like jalapeños, red chilli, and chipotle sauce-giving it a Mexican style flavour.

Given our current climate with the Covid-19 pandemic, Dough Central can deliver all of their tasty dishes straight to the comfort of your home.

Dough Central has an extensive menu that offers classic subs, signature subs with ingredients taken directly from their pizzas, salads, milkshakes, gelato, waffles, various coffee blends, and even spirits. They also let you customize your pizza or subs, letting you concoct your very own exquisite creation using their flavorful ingredients.

The great thing about Dough Central is that it has a dish for any time of the day and any type of mood. If you need to grab a quick bite before work, they have a wide selection of aromatic coffee blends that go nicely with a sub or a waffle. If you are looking to indulge in something after a long day at work, the Smokehouse pizza with a house lager will end your day with a pleasant feeling.

For lunch, a Veggie Toscano pizza with a Pinot Noir finishes nicely. If you aren’t in the mood for spirits, a thick and creamy chocolate milkshake will leave you satisfied for the rest of the day.

Amjad Khalid strongly recommends the waffles at Dough Central as they are second to none. the Hella Nutella Waffle is a popular choice with delicious hazelnut spread, Kinder Bueno pieces, and a drizzle of white chocolate. The Oreo Dream Waffle is also a big hit. It has vanilla gelato with crushed Oreos and white chocolate sauce. Dough Central is great for any dessert enthusiast as they have fresh-made doughnuts, various gelato flavours, and jaw-dropping waffles.

Amjad Khalid also takes into account those who are looking to stay in shape and eat healthily. You can get one of their great salads, subs, or Veggie Deluxe pizza. Dough Central has a delicious meal in store for any type of eater and their wide selection and tasty combinations are guaranteed to please the dietary lifestyle of almost any individual.

It is a family favourite that is all about serving premier food in the heart of south London. Don’t hesitate to try Dough Central for yourself; you won’t regret it.