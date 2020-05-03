Digital marketing is a significant trending nook that amasses a ton of opportunities and is the preference of many who want to strive for a vision in this. Among few digital geeks, Aman Gupta is a pro digital marketer with a blooming voyage. These days, the trend of digital marketing is at its peak as it plays a significant role in upgrading one’s chore. So, the necessity for digital marketers is also improving day by day who can procure adequate quality aid.

Aman Gupta is a 20-year-old leading and one of the prominent digital marketing experts and entrepreneurs from Kolkata. Being in the last year of his graduation it’s very intriguing to read about his blooming voyage. When he was 16 years old he commenced his digital journey at that time as he used to manage numerous meme pages and was into promotion work.

Now currently he is managing numerous influencers, renowned artists of India and abroad. He basically assists them to grow their social media presence while also handling Instagram marketing, YouTube promotion, online press release, and other work-related to digital marketing which is essential for their progress.

Thus with the notion of “I want to be the best version of myself,” he is setting a benchmark for many, especially for the youth.