Always invest in yourself and grow your knowledge, says Evan Ungar

When the world shows you dark depths, be adamant to reach the brightest sky. One who does not give-up sets the highest bar. Evan Ungar is one such example. He is the epitome of dedication and determination.

Evan’s parents kick-started from a small-town in Montreal Quebec to coastal California living. But life had something else in store for them. They moved from Montreal to Toronto, to California, then lost everything and went bankrupt.

When his family declared bankruptcy, they moved back to Toronto and lived in a home without furniture for 8 months while Evan’s mom worked to provide everything she could. This transition of classes showed Evan what is possible and that his choices will determine which life he lives.

In his school days, Evan was told by his teachers that he isn’t able to focus and will not achieve anything in life. Despite all the hardships, Evan refused to give up and stayed unmoved. The love and support of his mom helped him build faith in himself. His father faced depression due to several life events that taught Evan not to fear failure but to welcome it with open hands.

By finding himself working with a direct sales company in college, Evan got the right path to his personal development.

“Those who create their skies do not go by what the world teaches them”.

Towards the end of Evan’s college career, he dropped out and started working with mentors such as Bob Proctor. That proved to be a substantial source of knowledge and turned out to be a lifetime experience for him. This was the catalyst that sparked Evan’s desire for more.

Adversities took Evan to the heights where no one could ever reach. Through a fluke at the gym, Evan found he has a talent for jumping. A year after he discovered the talent and hard training with consistency and commitment, Evan broke the Guinness World Record for the highest standing jump and became “The Jump Man”.

Fitness gave his life a new direction and unmatched confidence. Having the discipline to workout day in and day out towards a goal that he could only imagine gave Evan the drive and understanding that he could achieve much great success not only in the gym but in business too.

Evan knew that he has to sacrifice trivial things to achieve bigger goals. His family moved to another province and he decided to buy his first home, however, he still needed a place to live and to save for the down payment.

When he bought his first home in his days of struggle, he lived in a doctor’s office for a year with no facilities. He cooked all his meals in a toaster oven and lived out of a mini-fridge. These were the decisions that Evan says helped him create his wealthy mindset and live below his means to leap further ahead towards his future goals.

From that first purchase of the real estate, Evan fell in love with the process and the value is created. Since then the focus has grown and so have his acquisitions. Evan has built an eight-figure real estate portfolio in his company TUK Developments and mentioned his next goal is to pass nine figures.

His recent purchases include an apartment building in the Niagara region, as well as a few more multi-family units across the Greater Toronto Area. He prides himself in adding value for tenants and to the surrounding communities. Evan’s energy is what helps him build lasting relationships and continue at the pace he has set.

Today Evan runs multiple successful businesses:

TUK Capital – Creative Financing

TUK Developments – Real Estate

Choice Renovations Canada – Construction

Through his success, Evan encourages his peers to invest in Real Estate and create multiple streams of income. His advice is to always invest in yourself and grow your knowledge. The more you educate yourself the more value you can provide.

Evan’s mission is to create time freedom for himself and his family then move on to philanthropic activities around the world.

Networking is a hobby and way of life for Evan. He invites anyone to reach out and talk business or share opportunities.