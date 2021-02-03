When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade! This analogy has been heard across the world and now comes in a female embodiment: Alexa Carlin. Here’s how Alexa Carlin used the tough lemons life gave her and turned them into the sweetest lemonade.

From the beginning of her life, Alexa knew that money wasn’t her only drive. She wanted to make a big impact on the world. With her father being an entrepreneur himself, she drew inspiration from him and launched her own business, making jewellery for an LA-based fashion company at the young age of 17.

Alexa’s entrepreneurial spirit flourished further during college when she started her empowerment blog “Hello Perfect.” She was doing amazing things during her college career. That is, until the beginning of her senior semester. In January 2013, Alexa went into septic shock, was placed in a medically-induced coma, and given a 1% chance of survival. Through sheer determination and grit, she overcame her illness and was discharged from the hospital 10 days later.

Even in the face of adversity, Alexa wouldn’t let this situation derail her from living her most fulfilling life. Given the traumatic situation that happened to her, she dealt with severe health issues and was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease shortly after her time in the hospital.

With these new challenges came a refocusing of her life. Alexa decided to pursue public speaking as a career and is now a nationally-renowned speaker sharing her story of severe adversity to triumph with thousands! After years of learning the business as a public speaker herself, Alexa decided to fill a need in the speaker market: a community for diverse female entrepreneurs. Therefore, she created Women Empower X- a platform that brings together female industry leaders and inspired entrepreneurs ready to gain the tools to take their business to the next level.

Alexa says, “The thought that my chronic illness was something I was going to deal with for the rest of my life was hard to accept. I made a choice to live above it and begin to embrace life and all it had to offer one day at a time.” While this was a difficult truth for her to accept at first, the empowerment and drive she received from this situation have propelled her into a widely successful career.

Alexa is a self-made woman who inspires us all to be better every single day. Alexa helps others make their own space and money through what they’re passionate about and strives to make a difference in at least one person’s life a day. She says that if she’s learned one thing in life, she’s learned that trying is never out of trend. We should always be trying new things, no matter our age or circumstances, because it’s never too late to get into the express lane to our dreams!

If you ever need inspiration, simply think of Alexa and her journey to success. From a 1% chance of living and sharing her story with merely 5 people in a classroom to running her own speaking events and garnering a loyal following of female entrepreneurs ready to take the world by storm, Alexa is the epitome of taking lemons and turning them into lemonade.