Interview with philanthropist, entrepreneur, and motivator Alex Bostanian:

Q. What do you hope your followers gain from keeping up with your life?

A. I like to be as diverse as possible with my posts. I Post pics of my lifestyle, travels, businesses, social gatherings, hobbies, etc. to inspire, inform, educate, impart my wisdom and experiences for whatever it’s worth. I want to show the world regardless of one’s social and financial status, we are all just human.

Q. You have such a large social media presence, what advice would you give others trying to grow their platforms?

A. Don’t be timid! Share what you love! There’s no such thing as normal! Not everyone’s going to accept you for who you are, and that’s their problem! Be consistent with your posts! Engage with your followers and make a connection with them! Apart from social media, we can all learn a lot from each other.

Q. You have lived in so many different countries like Greece, Spain, France and Japan! What was it like and what was your favourite?

A. Haha! I moved around a lot growing up which caused a lot of instability, conversely it also taught me to be very resilient and adaptive down the line.

Traveling and living in so many diverse places contributed to my love of culture, history, and language learning. I currently speak English, Japanese, and Armenian. And a bit of Spanish and French. I hope to become well versed in both Spanish and French, and expand my repertoire of languages in the near future.

I loved living in each country as I spent different times of my childhood in each place, gaining different kinds of experiences along the way. My favorite country however would probably have to be Japan! Japan is the first country I moved to on my own. It’s where I learned to live alone, learn about myself and the world, establish myself in a new place, learn a new language, haha all while learning to do my laundry all by myself! Living in Japan was definitely a transformative time for me!

Q. What are some of your hobbies?

A. Yoga, singing, acting, cooking, and photography.

Q. You are a man of many talents and have co founded many business within the entertainment / Media, to Real estate development and then even on the health and wellness side. What made you start these companies and what advice would you give others that want to do the same?

A. As cliché as this may sound, find a business/product you can relate to! That you’re passionate about! A higher purpose than just profiting! It’s an easier route to take, one in which you can motivate yourself to grow along with!

Several years ago, I injured my neck in a Gym related accident, which caused debilitating pain. After spending years unsuccessfully exploring/trying different options in conventional medicine to help alleviate/manage the pain, I deliberated over trying a more unconventional alternative.

It was around that time, a friend of mine had suggested I give CBD a try. After months of hesitation, reluctance, research, and further exploration of other alternative remedies, I finally decided to give CBD a try.

After first use, my pain had instantly become more manageable! I couldn’t believe such an effective option had been right in front of me this whole time!

Being consistent with my dosing, after a few days, my world and overall demeanor had completely shifted! I felt like I had been given a second chance at life! People don’t understand how severely debilitating pain can impact your psyche. I was finally ready to embrace life again!

As time passed, and I further researched CBD, its benefits, and the myriad products it’s been infused with, I discovered that there is a stigma which surrounds it, and for good reason. Not all CBD products are created equally I eventually learned!

My concern now was the extraction process, the quality of ingredients used, and a whole slew of other issues! Where and how is the CBD being sourced? What other ingredients, substances are going into production? Are they all natural? Organic/Non-GMO? Most importantly are they free of pesticides, heavy metals, and chemicals? I wanted to be certain that I was taking the best and cleanest CBD available.

For those reasons, along with our concern of the growing opioid epidemic around the world we were inspired to create a safer and healthier brand. I wanted to give people and myself a second option. Something I’d be proud to put my name on. Something I myself would take and stand by. It was time to confront and eliminate the negative stigma that had for so long tarnished the reputation of CBD!

That is why we offer nothing but the best to our customers by making sure our products are produced from organically grown hemp that is sourced in the USA. Additionally, our product is cGMP certified, meaning the manufacturing process adheres to strict guidelines which certifies our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. cGMP certification is designed to minimize the risks involved in any pharmaceutical production that cannot be eliminated through testing the final product.

Q. Did you always want to be famous or was this something that happened unexpectedly?

A. Since I was born I had a great affinity for theater, music, and the arts, I always wanted to be involved in the entertainment industry in some capacity! Early on I started with acting and vocal lessons, auditioning for the lead role in all my school plays and eventually progressed to commercials, TV, and independent plays throughout Hollywood. Acting and singing have always been a natural outlet for me to express myself. They will always be two of my greatest passions!

Q. What can we expect from you in 2020?

A. Further expansion of my companies and a few projects I’ve been working on! Stay tuned on Insta for new developments!