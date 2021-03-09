Business inheritance is a ritual that is practised for quite a long time now. However, continuing and furthering inherited business is challenging. Akshay Aggarwal, a passionate entrepreneur learnt the business from his father who carved his name as a highly influential name. Akshay is presently enduring his father’s legacy and carrying the business to an unbelievable altitude.

Aggarwal is suited for the family business but his passion did not allow him to persist in the same business as he believed that multiple opportunities can be accessed in the food profession. He initiated into food services providing facilities for parties and gatherings of special occasions and soon his efforts prepared him as a reference name amongst numerous celebrities and brand producing organisations.

Showcasing his passion for food businesses, he established one of the massive food festivals, formally called ‘The Grub Fest’, which fortunately turned into a huge success. The festival had its associations with many global names like TYGA, David Guetta, Black Coffee and Art Bat among others. Owing to immense business qualities and potentials, Akshay Aggarwal has become an inspiration amongst many promising entrepreneurs.

But the entrepreneur did not limit his business. He further ventured into film production and associated with Yellowant Productions. It was a joint venture along with his brother Anant Aggarwal. Their inaugurating project ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ starring Pulkit Samrat and Izabella Kaif has been undertaken by the duo.

Akshay Aggarwal’s versatility and the ability to crack challenges into opportunities in no time has made him an affluent entrepreneur. He says, “A person can conquer any mountain with his determination and self-confidence, but with having a precise and professional approach.” It is the dynamic entrepreneur’s work ethics that prove him as a man of innovative ideas.

His unique ideas in the structural business model have influenced many young minds. Moreover, his mystical and spiritual qualities are the key aspects that make him a popular name among his peers. When it comes to advising, many aspiring entrepreneurs approach him for mentorship to choose the best suitable business. Taking the young minds on a path of success, Akshay Aggarwal has indeed established himself as a high-end name in the business world.