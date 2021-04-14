Social work is the art of listening to those who can’t ask for help themselves. Social workers are god sent angels to help those in need. Akmal Ali Khan is surely someone god sent to help others.

He is helping those in need by providing things of necessity. He helps people by providing them with job opportunities. He helps needy people like children of orphanages and people in old age homes. He visits them regularly and people adore him a lot.

He came forward to help people in the time of pandemic to help those who lost their jobs and somehow helped them to find a way of living.

In the rural areas, he organized campaigns and he himself joined every campaign and spread awareness among the people about the basics of the corona. He showed how to wear masks and suggested that they wash hands at regular intervals. These campaigns reached thousands of people and helped them a lot to know about the disease they were taking as a bluff in rural areas.

He further realised that it’s more important to provide facilities in the rural areas as they are always deprived and don’t have much knowledge. They needed to be enlightened about everything. They have no knowledge about sanitation and hygiene. This is one major area to work on.

He was elected as the president of the students union at Maulana Azad National Urdu University. He worked there hard and changed many things in the favour of the students.