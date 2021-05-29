For business enterprises worldwide, the COVID-19-led economic slowdown has been a nightmare. This scenario has only led to two things – an acute financial crisis and a downturn in demand and supply. Moreover, the nationwide lockdown has only aggravated the financial crisis for several enterprises that are experiencing extreme difficulties in keeping themselves afloat. But there are people who are still thinking forward and planning for a super comeback of their business.

Akash Pillay, the charismatic entrepreneur who hails from Pune, has started to plan for life post-lockdown. “I am more focused on what to do after this pandemic, maybe something new to plan for events as when everything gets back there will be lots of competition. So, preparing for that also what new we can do to attract people towards us. Therefore, making the strategies for the same,” said Akash.

Besides planning and developing strategies for the business, the captivating entrepreneur has been focusing on his lifestyle and health more than ever. Right from eating healthy to working out without fail has been a daily routine for him. Akash never misses inspiring people with his health regime and business skills. Besides facing several personal and professional challenges at the time of the pandemic, this noteworthy entrepreneur came forward to help several needy people at the time of the Covid -19 outbreak like a true hero.

Akash Pillay, who belongs to Pune, started his business of event management in his hometown under the name Storror Nightlife which is extremely popular among the Pune nightclubs. The incredible entrepreneur quit his high-paying job in an MNC to fulfil his dream of starting his own venture. Akash is also an endorser, fashion, and fitness influencer, model based out of Pune.