Triumph always comes to a person who hustles, and Ajay Damraliya is a living example of it. He is one of Surat’s youngest digital marketers who has proved that you can achieve anything amidst your failures if you are strong-willed.

His engineering background helped him to gain advanced knowledge in all technical aspects in no time. Ajay wasn’t passionate enough to climb up the corporate ladder. He believes that a person’s success lies in using your skills to people’s benefit.

While pursuing his engineering degree, Ajay started upgrading his browsing skills. He realised that his education curriculum didn’t meet the rising demand for the use of WordPress, Magento, and OpenCart. So he started researching on his own and gradually he mastered the skill of customising plugins, themes and creating custom codes.

Today, Ajay Damraliya has achieved several milestones and has developed his company named Maruti Web Solution. With his family’s support, he started investing his time and money in his company. With time and practice, Ajay mastered entrepreneurship and managed to turn his SEO clients into his customers. He benefitted them by providing his SEO services and that helped him to earn a fortune.

Ajay’s tactical gambits are the reasons behind his success as an entrepreneur. He uses a simple process of buying the sites and starts working on their growth. Being triumphant of site flipping businesses, Ajay has started manoeuvring towards eminence.

Even after being at the peak of success, he is still striving hard to grow professionally. The real growth lies in evergreen niches, and currently, his entire focus is on such niches. Ajay already has expertise in the flipping business, and with his strategies, his company is reaching new heights.

When Ajay was asked about his success, he said, “I have come this far because I am great at dealing with uncertainty and minimising the risk factors as an entrepreneur.” To satiate his desire for greatness, Ajay Damraliya is working hard.