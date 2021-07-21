In a world full of talented artists, one person who made a mark for himself is musician Aikarth Purohit. In 2013, Purohit decided to venture into the music industry and has never looked back since then. Today, he’s known among the masses as a successful musician, songwriter, music producer and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Baselard Studio in Rajasthan.

Aikarth Purohit is a self-learned musician who has achieved this feat in life by putting in lots of effort and facing many challenges. There were days when he had no clue what he will do in life. But music gave him a ray of hope and brought positivity to his life.

About what music means to him, the musician-singer shares, “Music is love, it’s my life. When I’ve felt lost or low, I would take the Guitar and play the strings. It cheered me up and I know that it helps others in the same way. I’m glad I followed my passion despite all the difficulties I faced in my career.”

From 2013 till date, music producer Aikarth Purohit has done a lot of exceptional work that helped him progress in his career. He started off making jingles for some small brands and his talent eventually caught the eyes of big brands like Suzuki, Indira IVR, Zoom Car and several others. Purohit worked with artists like Mohit Lalwani for Tum Prem Ho and MTV Ace of Space fame Baawle Chore for Aao Piyaji (Zee Music Company).

The artist was a part of dubbing for Imtiaz Ali’s 2020 film Love Aaj Kal and Star Bharat song Radha Krishna. In 2016, Aikarth Purohit started Baselard Studio in Udaipur and produced songs for several Rajasthani movies. His studio provides music and jingles for various brands and folk songs and has shown immense growth in the past few years.