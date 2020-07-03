Ashish Dubey has been winning hearts with his YouTube channel and home live concert performances amid the lockdown. What makes him people’s favourite is how he manages to make a remarkable mash-up of Hindi and English songs. But here’s a good news to all his fans. The talented musician/singer is all set to do mash-up on Punjabi tracks too.

Ashish Dubey himself confirmed this amazing news. So why is he planning to venture into crooning Punjabi songs? About the same, the singer said, “Punjabi as music has been my love since childhood as I was raised in Delhi and around where Punjabi is one of the major languages. Punjabi songs are very beautiful, melodious and I was wishing to do one since long.”

Mash-ups aren’t easy to do. Sometimes, fans of a particular singer or song don’t like when their favourite song is changed to something different. When Ashish Dubey was asked if it worries him how people will react to his mash-ups, Ashish said, “Trust me, that’s the only fear I haven’t had so far because I somehow feel a part of the audience. As I’ve grown up listening to a lot of music like any other kid, I think I know what a listener likes to hear. So, as far as I’m making some interesting and melodious songs, I’m sure of them hitting the right chord with the audience. ”

Ashish also shared what he would like to achieve in life as a singer/musician. The YouTube Sensation said, “As a singer/musician it’s love to perform live for the biggest of crowds in every corner of the world and make at least one song of mine etched in everyone’s memory forever and generations to come.”