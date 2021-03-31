Adarsh Iyengar is an independent musician who has been instrumental in making Indian music spread its wings far in a western country. His affinity for music started at a very young age as his family roots in Carnatic music are deep and his mother is a distant relative of “Padma Bhushana Sangeetha Kalanidhi, Sri Doraiswamy Iyengar”. When he lived in India, he also performed at various shows in Davengere, Mysore, Shimoga, and Bengaluru.

He learnt Daasarapadaglu and Bhavageethe’s from his mother and started attending the local competitions in his city and at different places over Karnataka during his childhood. Adarsh has been also part of many reality shows like “Idea star singer – 2” which was aired on Suvarna, “Fresh Voice of Karnataka” which was aired on Public TV and Zee Kannada’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – North America chapter”. Adarsh has also been a guest celebrity singer for Kannada TV shows like “Nodi Swami Naav Hadode Heege” and “Nodi Swami Naav Irode Heege award show”.

After moving to the USA, Adarsh also performed at the Prestigious “AKKA” convention in Atlantic City and also at various Kannada Sanghas. He has also been instrumental in promoting Kannada talents and events. He was a cultural director for “Richmond Kannada Sangha (RKS)” (2016-2018) and currently is a member of “NWA Kannada Sangha” in Bentonville, Arkansas. Due to his passion for music and zeal to constantly learn, he is currently training for Carnatic vocals under Vidwan Smt Anjana Prahallad.

Adarsh has a YouTube channel and his latest creations will make you wonder how he is balancing time for music with work, given that a lot of effort and dedication goes into the process of making a cover song/any song to that matter (Pre-production, the actual production, part of shooting it and Post-production), to make sure the quality of the product is at par and standard in terms of audio and visuals both – he tends to balance it out nicely.

His immediate next cover would be a Kannada cover of the cult classic Bollywood hit of 2000’s – “Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua” from the movie ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (RHTDM)’ for which he has written his own lyrics and plans to present it to the viewers in a different way. He also plans to put out his own compositions in near future.