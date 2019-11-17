“There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, there are no limits.” Adhered to these lines, actor and social influencer Raine Chawla grabbed the eyeballs of many gradually, but eventually.

Raine has proved her mettle not only in acting but also in the world of fashion. Her talent was recognized by National Award Winner Actor Bobby Simha who praised her work when he shared the screen with her in an album.

From Kollywood to the Indian film industry, Raine has proven her versatility and has become a household name now. With a few of the noted projects in the offing, she is all set to slay the glamour world.

Sources close to Raine have revealed that the actress is in talks with few director biggies in Bollywood and she has something in her pouch for fans. When asked Raine about the same she said, “It would be too early to reveal but yes a noted Bollywood director approached me for his upcoming project. We are in talks and something fruitful will come out soon.”

When asked to shed some more light on it she said, “It would be too early to reveal. Let the time come and let things come on paper. It is in the initial stages as of now.”

Raine is also in talks for a web series and she is quite excited about it. She says, “Web series are the latest trend in the industry. It would be an awesome experience for me to be a part of it.”

When asked why web series she said, “Web Series are new trend in India. People now love to see things on their mobiles rather than watching it on TV. This is the reason why mainstream directors and actors from cinema and television are shifting to web series.”

Apart from acting, Raine Chawla also is into influencer marketing. She has already teamed up with ace photographer Supriyo Nath. The Delhi based photographer has worked with some of top models in India including Manushi Chillar and actresses Rakul Preet and Uravashi Rautela.

Raine has revealed that he is willing to team up with her on a fresh project.

Raine has a huge fan following on Instagram and she makes sure to interact with them.