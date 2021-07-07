Social media is rife with complex beauty regimes and unrealistic expectations. Viewers tend to buy into the idea of perfectly glowing and healthy skin with routines that come at a cost. In this maddening list of suggestions and opinions, actor Naila Grewal, who has acted in Bollywood hits like Tamasha, Bhangra Paa Le and Thappad, keeps it simple, clean and real.

Apart from being an actor, Naila is an inspiration to many for various reasons. Her easy-going fashion sense, a knack for working vintage heirloom pieces to her oh-so-smooth dance moves, all along keeping her skin looking fresh, radiant and real- and her Instagram handle are legit proof.

When asked about the secrets to her beauty regime, Naila says, “Less is more. My skincare routine is very simple. I cleanse with a cleanser suited to my skin type and layer up with a good moisturiser and sunscreen. At the end of the day, I repeat this minus the sunscreen and the addition of another deep cleanser to remove makeup residue. Using the right products for your skin is important as is keeping it simple!”

She further adds, “I also believe that if you eat healthy, exercise and keep yourself hydrated throughout the day, it will show on your face. Mental well-being is another one of those luminance boosters! All in all, beauty isn’t about being “flawless”, but about feeling and being healthy”.

The Thappad actress is eloquent and speaks her mind with ease and confidence. This wholesome beauty is an alumna of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and The British School, New Delhi and boy does she hold up to these names. On the work front, Naila has endorsed some big brands like Lakme, Phillips, Platinum, and Hyundai to name a few. Her performances in movies like Tamasha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bhangra Paa Le, and Thappad have got her praises from audiences and critics alike.