“Evolution is the rule of nature, if you do not evolve you will die.” The entertainment industry is considered to be the most sought-after industry by many aspiring and talented individuals. So, there is no doubt that it holds a lot of competition. To cope up with this level of competition, one needs to work on themselves every day. The era of cinema is changing, as many new faces are entering the industry. This is the perfect time for the newcomers to nurture their skills to be industry-ready.

Virral Patel, the rising actor of Bollywood, who is set to mark his entry with Kangana Ranaut, is working on enhancing his acting skills. The talented actor is completely utilizing the time to flourish his acting skills to try his hands on a different genre of content be it Bollywood or any other cinema. The actor is always praised by his costars and crew members for his hardworking and in-depth acting. Even the trailer release of Thalaivi made it clear that the young actor is here to make it big.

Virral Patel is one of few newcomers to watch out for in the year 2021. The charismatic actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi which was supposed to release on April 23 but looking at the present condition the movie got delayed until further development. Virral was also the co-producer of Judgementall Hai Kya. Besides acting, the actor is considered to be a complete fitness freak.