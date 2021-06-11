Success doesn’t come easy. It is a journey of consistent hard work amid several challenges and constraints. However, everyone’s path is a unique one. From opportunities to downfalls, nothing is the same for two different individuals. But the only firm mantra, when it comes to following this path is ‘Keep Going’. One such journey is that of Raghu Bhatia.

A brilliant actor, singer, and film producer, Raghu Bhatia is a man of versatility. He realized his love and passion for acting at the young age of 7. Since then, he was aware of his interests and was determined to enter the field. When life was all about fun and innocence, he already had made up his mind about acting. This further inclined him towards participating more in school plays and dramatic activities. Adding more to his passion, this further improved his skills and knowledge about acting.

But as it is rightly said, every individual has his share of difficulties; Raghu Bhatia too had to face many. Though he was dedicated to his goals, it didn’t come all easy to him. Unfortunately, his family didn’t support his dreams of becoming an actor. He had to face a lot of criticism and disapproval from them.

Nevertheless, Raghu Bhatia continued firmly on his journey. At the mere age of 18, he shifted to Mumbai. He even changed his name to Raghuraja Bhatia with the hope that things will change for the better. For around three months, he kept auditioning for several projects and roles. Finally, he landed up with a role in a show titled ‘Surveen Guggal – Topper of the Year’. The show became a massive hit and trending among teenage audiences.

This, according to Raghuraja Bhatia was the turning point in his life. It also gave him a golden opportunity to share the screen with highly skilled artists like Mohit Malik, Smriti Kalra, Shivin Narang, and Akshay Anand. This is how he marked his beginning in the world of acting.

Unfortunately after two years, Raghuraja Bhatia had to shift to New Delhi. His mother wasn’t keeping well and he had to leave Mumbai for taking care of her. Over this period, he had to reject several projects. But again, Raghu Bhatia was high on optimism and commitment. After ensuring his mother’s well-being, he was ready to get back to the professional world; this time as a producer. He set up his production banner called Neel Rishi Films Pvt. Ltd.

‘Jaane Kyun De Yaaron’ was his very first film as a producer under his banner. The star cast includes big names like Kabir Bedi, Akshay Anand, Chetna Pandey, and Viju Khote. Even the soundtracks were loved and appreciated by the audience with singers like Arijit Singh and Mamta Sharma. Due to some release problems, the movie rights were then bought by Amazon Prime.

Again, this isn’t it. Raghu Bhatia signed up for a music video ‘Tu Hi Toh Tha’ in 2020. It was released in March 2021, on the very same date when his father passed away due to Covid. An inspirational figure for many, his outstanding will and courage are the motivation for many.

Reflecting on his plans, he is looking forward to an acting course in London, once the pandemic is over along with focusing on his music career. A person of immense perseverance and vigour, Raghu Bhatia has proved that hardships don’t matter when one’s goals are clear. Overcoming all the failures, he has achieved shining success be it in acting, music, or production. His journey and work are not only appreciated but also loved by many!