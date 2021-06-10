Creativity doesn’t come in an instant. It requires precision and a knack to find inspiration from the smallest things existing. Having an eye that could transform the petite to something magnanimous is what a director possesses. Aarun Nagar is one such man in the industry, who not only possesses this eye of direction but also inhibits impeccable acting skills.

Trying his luck in the Mumbai film industry, he knew success won’t come easily but he never stopped trying. Getting a position in the industry was difficult, but his tireless efforts landed him a job as an Assistant Director in the television industry. In the same year, he made his acting debut in the lead role of Sri Sai Baba, a TV series based on Sai Baba’s life.

Hailing from a Gujar family in Village Dujana, District Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh he belongs to the family of a farmer. His Grandmother was the Pradhan of his village. Coming from a farmers family he completed his early education from Shri Gandhi Inter College, Dujana and later shifted to Delhi. Where he completed his graduation from Delhi University. He says, “My family has been a rock support for me in all my decisions. They never questioned the stability of my career and always encouraged me to go and grow which has been a major reason for me to stand where I am today.”

He didn’t look back after that, and he received more offers to appear in various TV serials. He appeared in about 25 TV serials on various channels, including Star Plus’ Kaali ek agnipariksha, Sony’s Seven, Sony’s Kismat, DD’s Vaseeyat, and Star One’s Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein.

He was recognised by many filmmakers in the industry as a result of his relentless hard work. As a result, he was cast in a number of well-known Bollywood films. He starred alongside Raghuveer Yadav, Jimmy Shergill, Sanjay Mishra, Shakti Kapoor and many more celebrities in films like “Bhouri. & Uvaa” He has consistently received positive feedback for his roles in films including “Semshook” (2010), “Children of War” (2014), “Gurjar Aandolan” (2014), “Uvaa” (2015), “Bhouri” (2016), and “Risknamaa” (2019) Risknamaa 2 (Editing), Balli v/s Birju (Releasing Soon).

He made his directorial debut in 2014 as a Producer, Writer, and Director in the real-life epic drama ‘Gurjar Aandolan’ (2014), under his own banner “Kirti Motion Pictures,” which was banned by the Rajasthan Government due to issues focused on the real-life ‘Gujjar Agitation’ that occurred in Rajasthan in the years 2007-2008. It didn’t discourage him but only made him double his efforts for his next film, ‘Risknamaa,’ a controversial love story about two brothers in which the elder brother falls in love with his younger brother’s wife. It was released on the 15th of March 2019 to widespread critical acclaim, as well as critical and commercial success.

He has made some phenomenal movies on friendly issues through which he has endeavored to destroy the awful that has spread all through society. He has been regarded by well known people of the industry.

Since he sees that it is so hard to begin without any preparation, he allows most rookie entertainers an opportunity in his movies, permitting them to earn enough to pay the rent. Numerous craftsmen have had the option to work in superhit movies, for example, URI and Mumbai Saga because of getting an opportunity in Arun Nagar’s movies.

Have confidence in your abilities and trust in yourself. One can’t be acceptable or fulfilled except if they have an unobtrusive, however reasonable confidence in their own capacities, says Aarun Nagar.