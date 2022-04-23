Abdalla Alshamsi revving up Abgulf’s engine to make a big mark in recruitment industry by 2025

With every passing day Abdalla Alshamsi is adding more to the features of his job hunt website. In order to attain his long term goal in the upcoming year 2025, which is to take over the world’s recruitment industry and rank number 1 in the world.

Abdalla Alshamsi not only aims to make Abgulf one of the biggest job hunt portal in the world but also wants to make it worth that hype. So he is directing his talented team of IT professionals to jam-pack his website with all the latest technology & refining features.

Eyeing the latest advancements in IT industry, Abdalla Alshamsi aims to incorporate Artificial intelligence in his website so that it can automatically screen candidates by scanning several parameters from their CVs to bring out the best suited candidates from millions of others within milliseconds to make it easy for the recruiters and vice versa.

There are certain changes also being done in overall framework of the website to make it more interactive, pleasing, and easy to use.

Abdalla Alshamsi vaguely put the foundation of Abgulf soon after the dampening of first wave of corona. Eyeing the opportunities in the recruitment industry after seeing millions of free vacancies rendered due to deficit in working global employees. This deficit was triggered after migration of workmen back to their homelands for their safety at the time of first wave of the pandemic.

Though the idea started vaguely but on seeing almost an instant success and familiarity of Abgulf among masses, Abdalla Alshamsi decided to dive deeper and invest more of his money & time in this business.

Over the passage of time, seeing the impact it gave & assessing the response from the audience, Abdalla aims to make Abgulf the numero uno job hunting platform all around the globe by 2025 and making it a chief competitor for websites like LinkedIn, Indeed, Glassdoor, et cetera which are prevalent these days but definitely are not working honestly for the purpose they came into the existence for.