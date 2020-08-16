She is an Actor, Social Activist and celebrity anchor.

She started her career in 2017 as an anchor and since then she has hosted more than 150 Bollywood events, musical live shows, cricket matches and also interviewed many ‘A-Listed’ celebrities including Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Ajaz Khan, Mithoon, Urmila Matondkar and many more.

In 2018, she stepped into the acting field and got her first music video “Kamli” released by Pocket Films which was a musical teenage love story.

After that, she did many music videos back-to-back which were released by T-series, Zee Music and other labels. Few of her songs which got her fame are “Main Thoda Tum Zara”, “Tere Sang” and “Tanha Jab Bhi”. Her recent music video is released on Zee Music with famous singer Jonita Gandhi.

She has also won an award in modelling from Rudransh Studios, Ratlam. She has done many ramp shows, print & catalogue shoots, etc.

She has just completed a web series for Innocent Virus Films called “Secret Santa” directed by Pratyush Upadhyay.

Aayat Shaikh is making her debut in the film industry with a Punjabi film titled “Target” in which she is playing the lead role.

Aayat says, “Acting is what I was born for and it is my passion so here I am to make my mark in my dream industry, Bollywood.