Madhya Pradesh based 21-year-old Abhinav Chaturvedi recently put up a heartfelt appeal on healthcare crowdfunding platform ImpactGuru.com.

Abhinav, on his ImpactGuru fundraiser page, said, “Barely 6 months after my birth, I was diagnosed with a facial deformity. And when I was 1.5-years-old, I was taken into surgery. But sadly, the operation didn’t help me. The right side of my face continued to swell as I grew up. At the age of 6, I was taken for a 2nd surgery.

I’ve undergone nearly 4 surgeries. As I bled profusely during these surgeries, they had to be stopped.

Due to the criticality of my illness and the fact that I bleed profusely during surgeries, the doctors at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (Kochi) have suggested my treatment take place in 3-4 stages. My entire jaw and the soft tissue will be replaced and refashioned using oncosurgery and implants. The doctors will also work on the terrible swelling below my eye and my chin.”

Abhinav further added, “I urge you to donate and share my fundraiser to help me raise Rs 14-15 lakh for my surgeries. My aged parents have been suffering both emotionally and financially along with me for 21 long years. They can’t take this burden anymore. Please help us. I’ll be forever grateful to you all.”

Actor-Philanthropist Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian efforts, shared Abhinav’s appeal on his social media pages. The post on his Facebook page read, “Help this guy in the best way you can. We are doing our bit, you do yours.”

One can donate to Abhinav’s cause by clicking on his ImpactGuru crowdfunding campaign link: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/donate-to-abhinav-chaturvedi

In 5 days, Abhinav’s ImpactGuru fundraiser has raised over Rs 1.40 lakh, cumulatively contributed from over 190 supporters.

Crowdfunding is an alternative method of raising funds online for medical expenses, with the patient (or his/her friends or family) primarily relying on social media networks to mobilize donors to finance the relevant medical bills.