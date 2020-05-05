Kartik Dhami, founder of a Digital marketing agency is just 19 years old and a college dropout. He is in a way a true representative of that section of the new generation that believes that the traditional system of education is not a must to excel in life and get success.

Born on 9 January 2001 in Bhatinda, Punjab and presently living in Dehradun, Kartik Dhami was never among the A graders during schooling. While studying at Army Public School, Nasirabad, he was more interested in computers and social media. When he was in 6th standard, he got to know about digital marketing from a few of his seniors. The very idea of digital marketing felt attractive to him.

The next year he started his own Facebook page and it was successful as it got 1lakh likes within a year. Many people started approaching him for promoting their websites through his page. He says “It is good if you are focused when you are young, you keep working towards your passion without knowing where you are heading, without worrying for success, it is the curiosity to know more and learn more that keeps you going.”

In 8th standard, he moved a step ahead and started his own website where he would generally post viral content from the internet. The website started getting a good number of hits which motivated him to do more. For the next 2 years, he kept his focus on his website and kept studying digital marketing through online courses and free internet stuff alongside his school studies.

After completing 10th standard, he got into Diploma College with computer science stream. But business was always his calling so he started a digital marketing agency with one of his good friends from Haldwani. But this could not work for long as he had to return to Dehradun where he was studying.

After some time, Kartik Dhami convinced his parents that he doesn’t want to continue with college and wants to start his own digital marketing agency. His parents were unwilling for this but nevertheless supported his decision. That’s when he started Digital agency.

Kartik Dhami is well acquainted with all the recent digital marketing tools and techniques. His agency is one of the fastest-growing digital agencies of his region.

Kartik Dhami is aiming high and wants to be among the leading digital marketing agencies of the country.