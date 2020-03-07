At the age of 17, most of us would think about our college, friends, parties or just chilling. Could you imagine having a more futuristic approach to life than that? Afzal Anis is a young and dynamic entrepreneur who has taken the Digital marketing industry by a storm. As the trend of digital and online marketing has been growing in India, one may wonder what the future holds for this industry. Afzal Anis seems to have caught hold of the trend at an early age and today he is one of India’s youngest Digital Marketers.

Starting off at an early age always has an advantage and Afzal Anis has been smart enough to start his professional journey at the age of 16. Following that, he was taking up projects as a freelancer and built his name in the industry. Soon he became one of the well-known names in the industry. He took a leap of faith and started his own digital marketing agency: Gravmo Digital. Today, his company is one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies. Gravmo Digital’s success is a testament to his hard work and unrelenting dedication.

His expertise lies in social media marketing and helping individuals turn into influencers and public figures. He knows how the industry works, what the clients wish for and he delivers it perfectly. Their website has a unique feature where you can book an appointment with them and have a 30-minute advisory session with them which includes guidance regarding the competitors, a strategy to boost your brand, and also answer any doubts regarding social media marketing in general, thus imparting the knowledge to others and helping them in the process.

With great vision and mind, Afzal Anis is striving towards achieving greater success every day.

This young entrepreneur wishes to inspire many more who wish to start their own companies but lack confidence. He urges all the entrepreneurs and out of the box thinkers to take the leap of faith just like he did.