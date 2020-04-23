When Indore’s 16-year-old Gopal Khilwani got a call about being selected in the Under-19 national cricket team, his family thought it was a prank. It was only after they found the news on the internet that they finally believed it. Gopal was on cloud nine about making the cut.

“I am very happy about the selection in the Under-19 cricket team and I hope that I am able to make a mark in the games that I play in future. I will continue my hard work and achieve my aim of representing the country at the international level as well,” said Gopal. While Gopal’s father, Suresh Khilwani, is a businessman his mother Indra Khilwani is a manager of a medical company. The family lives in Indore at Marimata Square.

The Junior Selection Committee in Delhi selected the India U19 team for the one-day series to be held in Nepal from September 12 which Gopal now is a part of. Gopal’s coach Himanshu said, “He has always been dedicated towards the sport. He has also managed to be an average student in school despite being absent on most days owing to practice. There have been times when he would start his day at 9 am and continue to practice for seven hours straight. It just shows his dedication.”