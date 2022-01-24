15 Undeniably Best Authors, says My Authors Hub

These authors come from different walks of life, different career paths chosen, different ages, different cultures – and they come together and become a massive part of our lives. Our List also includes an author who wrote “Flash Pack” which is very unique.

RazaQureshi has been a member of the India screenwriters association since 2018. This membership has made him a professional writer and a great lyricist. (Author of – Inaara)

Niriksha Patel loves narrating stories that teach children the art of creating their future. (Author of – Om learns gratitude and other Good Values)

RomiDey is an alumnus of the National Institute of Design. Based in India, she prefers to live a life of minimalism & simplicity. (Author of – The Love Story of a Logophile)

AmitMatchell is a professional daydreamer trying to find his place in the history books. A student of life, he believes that he is a hopeless romantic living in the wrong era. (Author of – Musings of a Black Heart)

PhalguniJagadeeshendeavors to make her name in the field of Literature has worked with various publications. She has been a published author & co-author for many anthologies. She has published a solo book too! (Author of – Hues of Life, The Undaunted Soul, etc.)

SagarikaPriyadarshanee is from Rourkela, Odisha. In her leisure time, she finds herself engrossed in books. Her favorite genres to read are supernatural, horror, and fantasy. She finds writing gratifying and is very passionate about it. (Author of – Swirling Water and Lavender)

Mahesh Kumar is a school teacher In KendriyaVidyalayaSangathan who loves voicing his views in Hindi. He cherishes reading and writing. Inspiring people with his motivational work makes him the happiest. (Author of – MOD)

Bidisha Bhattacharyya is a creative soul and a daydreamer. She is in her early twenties and is a published writer and author. She has a very positive approach to life. (Author of – Flash Pack)

Deblina Bhattacharya is an impactful poet and a staunch mental health advocate. Knots, her debut poetry collection was an Amazon bestseller. Her second poetry collection, My Black Rose, was released in 2021 and has received a ton of love.

BajrangSultania is the Co-Founder of ‘KhuleAamBol’, Creative Editor of ‘FanatiXx, Stories Unplugged’, and a romantic heart healer. He mentored a bunch of writers for the book named ‘Image Perception’ which was honoured by Kalam Book of World Records. He has strong observation skills, helping hands, and lending ears to hear the unheard voices of people, which is what he indulges into. His debut book Was She Mine is a brilliant romance novel.

SaaraaMohanty is a 22-year-old who has just graduated from IGIT, Sarang. She has learned the art of balancing both her degree and her passion. She is a Chemical Engineering Graduate. (Author of – Is This Fate)

Sachin SharadParnerkar works as an IT professional and is passionate about sports adventures, traveling, and cycling. He loves to travel and explore new places, trying new cuisines. He treasures authoring experiences in forms or poems and articles. (Author of – Mr.Bhaskar’s Incredible Cycle Journey)

Prerna Mehta is a Teacher, Writer by passion, M.Sc. Biotechnology (Gold Medalist), B.Ed. (final year) by qualification, motivational speaker, and a passionate writer. According to her, Language is not a barrier to expressing emotions unless it is from the heart. (Author of – Hidayat-e-dil and Assesment for Learning)

Subhasish Thakur is a Cardiac Physician based in West Bengal. He is an alumnus of NilratanSircar Medical College, Kolkata. (Author of – WAITING FOR A NORWESTER, Statues of Remembrances, & Twilight)

Sanjay Shah is a Judge and a Graduate. He has researched and conducted an in-depth study on Vaastu. According to him, Vaastu can benefit everyone all over the earth. (Author of Secrets of Vaastu)

