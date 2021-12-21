​​AALA.com now supplies designer fabrics in India

​​AALA Fabrics, one of India’s most distinguished fabric manufacturers and retailers, was established in 1957. Since then, AALA has kept improving and innovating its offerings. We’ve seen our brand grow and expand overseas. The fabric brand is currently celebrating as its growth in the fabric supplier market and supplying to many other fashion brands and designers.

​​AALA is both a fabric manufacturer and retailer. It sources most of its traditional Indian Fabrics directly from artisans, and it also customizes materials as per the demands of the fabric brands and designers.

​​​​Designer clothes by fashion brands and designers, as we know them, are first created and tested on a minuscule level. Then, if the concept succeeds, orders are placed for mass production of the articles. AALA, as announced by Zeeshan Zafiri, who presently chairs the brand, has become one of the largest producers for the leading fabric brands and designers in India.

​​”It’s a milestone achieved but not an end in itself,” said Zafiri, who looks forward to untapped opportunities lying ahead.

​​​​AALA Fabrics already exports its fabrics overseas, especially fabric brands and designers in gulf countries. The brand’s mission is to become one of the largest producers of brand fabrics and garments in the world.

