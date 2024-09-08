Zepto reports 10x increase in Ganesh idol sales, modaks reach 1,500 per hour

Zepto reported a staggering 10x increase in Ganesh idol sales this Ganesh Chaturthi compared to last year.

The company attributed the surge in demand to a broader trend towards both traditional and convenient festive solutions.

According to Zepto’s sales figures, ready-made modaks have reached 1,500 per hour, while modak moulds remain steady at 500 per hour.

City-wise details reveal that Bengaluru leads in sweet orders, accounting for 25% of all sweet-related transactions.

Mumbai follows with 18%, Delhi NCR at 17%, Hyderabad at 12%, and Chennai at 6%.

Mumbai leads in modak sales, with the city accounting for over a third of all modak orders. Bengaluru has shown a preference for pedas, while Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad are major consumers of laddoos.

According to information shared by Zepto, growth trends this Ganesh Chaturthi show significant increases: modaks have seen a 5x growth, laddoos 2.5x growth, and Indian mithai orders have doubled. Pooja essentials also saw a 2x growth.

Zepto’s efficient delivery service ensures that festive essentials, from modak moulds to eco-friendly idols, are delivered swiftly, enhancing the ease of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with tradition.

Further, in a push towards sustainability, Zepto sold over 10,000 eco-friendly Ganesh idols across India.

Partnering with Svasti, which specialises in 100% environmentally friendly idols, Zepto has empowered over 100 local artisans, contributing to thousands of eco-conscious idols for this year’s celebrations.