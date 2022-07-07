YSRCP plenary to be mega affair, about 4 lakh to attend: Party MP

With the two-day plenary session of the YSRCP set to begin on Friday near Guntur, the party is going all out to make it a grand affair.

YSRCP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Vijayasai Reddy said, “about 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the Plenary session on the first day and the number would swell to over 4 lakh on the second day which will reflect the merits of the three years of good governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

This is the first plenary to be held after the party established by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, came to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2019. The previous party plenary was held in 2017 when Jagan Mohan Reddy was in the opposition. The party went on to script a massive victory in 2019. However, the party could not hold its plenary ever since, due to the Covid pandemic.

“On the first day the resolution for election of Party President will be adopted and the election will take place on the same day, he said. All public representatives will be in full attendance on the first day and the Party President will give directions to strengthen the Party committees. Party Honorary President Y.S. Vijayamma will grace the occasion,” he said.

The plenary acquires significance as Assembly elections are due in 2024 and the YSRCP government has completed a little more than half of its tenure. The state government is coming under increasing attacks from the opposition, especially the TDP. The plenary is expected to deliberate on poll strategies for the YSRCP to retain power in Andhra Pradesh.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only state where financial benefits are being provided to all eligible irrespective of caste, religion, and political affiliations in a most transparent manner, adding that almost Rs 1.6 lakh crore was credited through DBT in the past three years. All the initiatives taken by the government will be discussed in the two-day plenary meet,” Vijaysai Reddy said.

Stating that there is a good response from all sections of the society for the plenary, Vijaysai Reddy clarified that there are no special invitees, except Honorary President and Party President. He said that the party president will announce a new policy regarding committees to strengthen the Party and preparation for the upcoming elections.

The MP said that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu will burst into tears after seeing the Plenary success.