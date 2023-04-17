YSRCP MP seek anticipatory bail in uncle’s murder case

The Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on an anticipatory bail petition of YS Avinash Reddy, YSRCP MP from Kadapa, till tomorrow and the CBI deferred his interrogation asking him to appear at their headquarters tomorrow at 10:30 am in connection with the murder of his uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy who was killed in 2019.

In the meantime, YSRCP seems to have decided to stand in support of Avinash Reddy although his cousin and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is yet issue a statement on the matter.

YS Avinash Reddy filed the anticipatory bail petition on Monday in the Telangana High Court. The move came after the CBI served him summons yesterday to appear before the probe agency at 3 pm today hours after his father YS Bhaskar Reddy was arrested from Pulivendula in connection with the sensational murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy, the brother of erstwhile chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

The MP filed for the anticipatory bail after the Central agency named him as an accused in the case.

The bench of the Chief Justice agreed to hear YS Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition. His counsel argued that there was no evidence against his client except Sheikh Dastagiri who used to drive the car of the victim and had turned approver. The CBI counsel told the court that they will arrest him if necessary.

Meanwhile, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy has also filed an impleadment petition in the high court to hear her arguments before pronouncing judgement in the case. It may be pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to complete the investigation of the murder case before 30 April. It also moved the trial to neighbouring Telangana to ensure its fairness following the petition of Suneetha Reddy.

Avinash Reddy has been questioned as a witness four times in the past three months. According to the CBI, he and his father conspired to kill Vivekananda Reddy as the latter was opposed to his candidature from Kadapa seat. The bad blood between the two sides, though they were from the same family, began over YS Vivekananda Reddy’s candidature in MLC election from Kadapawhich he lost because of the conspiracy of the father-son.

They also accused Avinash Reddy of tampering with evidence. However, Avinash Reddy has alleged that the CBI was not conducting a fair probe citing that they overlooked key facts. They have pointed fingers at Vivekananda Reddy’s son in law and the family feud over properties since the victim was estranged from his wife and had married a Muslim woman in 2010. He also has a son with his second wife. His supporters have pointed out that Vivekananda Reddy even campaigned for Avinash Reddy questioning the CBI’s investigations.

Meanwhile, the party has thrown its weight behind Avinash Reddy, who was accompanied to Pulivendula yesterday by YSRCP MLA C Bhaskar Reddy. The chief minister also held a party meeting with key aides and leaders today on the crisis in his home turf. Avinash Reddy is the cousin of the chief minister while his father YS Bhaskar Reddy is the maternal uncle of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharati.