YouTuber arrested for dangerous railway track stunt

In a major crackdown on reckless behaviour, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended a YouTuber for endangering public safety by criminally tampering with railway tracks for publicity.

Viral videos on X had shown a person placing various kinds of objects on railway tracks, prompting an urgent investigation, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

“The culprit, Gulzar Sheikh has uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel and has over 2 lakhs subscribers. His on-camera activities posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations,” the Ministry said.

Advertisement

Through a detailed analysis of Sheikh’s YouTube profile and social media presence, RPF Unchahar, Northern Railway registered the offence under various provisions of the Railway Act on August 1. On the same day, a joint team of RPF and Local Police arrested Gulzar Sheikh, son of Syed Ahmed from his residence in Khandrauli Village, Soraon (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh.

While appreciating the RPF, Lucknow Division for the prompt and effective action, DG RPF emphasised that legal action against Gulzar Sheikh would serve as a strong deterrent to persons attempting to compromise the safety of Indian Railways.

He reiterated the importance of railway safety and assured the public that any attempts to undermine rail safety will be met with firm resolve and strict legal action and those engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to ensure maximum punishment.

DG RPF also appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and report any acts which compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the Railway Protection Force or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139.