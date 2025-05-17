YouTuber among 6 arrested in widening espionage probe in Haryana

In a major crackdown on an espionage network, Haryana Police on Saturday announced the arrest of six individuals, including travel vlogger Jyoti Rani from Hisar and a student from Kaithal, among others from different parts of the state.

Jyoti, who runs a travel-related YouTube channel titled ‘Travel with Jo’, was produced in Hisar district court after her arrest and was remanded to five days of police custody.

According to the FIR registered at Civil Lines Police Station in Hisar, accessed by The Statesman, Jyoti came into contact with Ahsan-Ur-Rahim alias Danish at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi in 2023 during a visa-related visit.

The FIR further states that Jyoti travelled twice to Pakistan, during which Danish introduced her to Pakistani intelligence officers Shakib and Rana Shehbaz. She saved Shakib’s contact in her phone under the alias ‘Jat Randhawa’.

Investigations revealed she remained in touch with the officers through social media platforms such as Snapchat and Telegram to share sensitive information, and had met Danish multiple times in Delhi.

Notably, Ahsan-Ur-Rahim, with whom Jyoti maintained prolonged contact, was declared persona non grata by the Government of India on May 13 for engaging in espionage-related activities.

Jyoti has been charged under Section 152 of the Indian Penal Code (acts that endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) and the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Speaking on the arrest, DSP Kamaljeet said, “Some suspicious material was recovered from her laptop and mobile phone. She is currently under five days’ remand for questioning. She was in continuous contact with a Pakistani national.”

In a related development, 25-year-old Devender Dhillon, a resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village in Kaithal district, was also arrested on espionage charges.

Devender, a postgraduate student at Khalsa College, Patiala, allegedly came into contact with ISI agents during a religious visit to Kartarpur Sahib.

According to the police, he shared strategic details, including updates on “Operation Sindoor”—a recent Indian military retaliation against terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed 25 civilian lives.

Devender had attracted attention through social media posts displaying firearms and controversial remarks in support of Pakistan. He has been charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and sedition-related provisions. His electronic devices have been seized for forensic analysis.

In another case, Arman, a resident of Nuh district in Haryana, was arrested for allegedly sending sensitive military information to Pakistan via WhatsApp. Photos from the Defense Expo 2025 and conversations with Pakistani contacts were found on his phone. He is charged under the Official Secrets Act and sections related to treason.

The fourth arrest in the network involves Guzala, a 32-year-old widow from Malerkotla, Punjab. On February 27, 2025, Guzala visited the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to apply for a visa, where she met Danish.

He gained her trust by proposing marriage and initiated a romantic relationship through messages and video calls. He also assisted in securing her visa to Pakistan. Also arrested was Yameen Mohammad from Malerkotla, who allegedly worked with Danish in financial transactions and visa-related activities.