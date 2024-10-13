Youth killed in violence during Durga idol immersion in UP

Violence erupted between two groups during the immersion of Goddess Durga’s idol in the Hardi police station area of Mahsi tehsil on Sunday, resulting in the death of a youth from gunfire and several others sustaining injuries.

Reports said that a group in Maharajganj town engaged in massive stone pelting and firing, leading to the death of one Ram Gopal Mishra (22), a resident of Rehuva, who suffered bullet injuries and succumbed to his wounds at the hospital during treatment.

Angered by the youth’s death, the victim’s family and participants in the immersion blocked the road by placing the body outside the medical college. Protests have halted immersions in the city.

In the violence, four houses were also set ablaze by the agitators.

Police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) from various police stations were deployed in the area. Later, the PAC resorted to lathicharge to control the situation.

Officials said that the situation was tense but under control. Efforts were underway to identify the individual who instigated the dispute.