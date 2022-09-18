Youth involved in MMS scandal of Chandigarh University held

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday evening arrested a 23-year-old youth from Rohru in Shimla district for alleged involvement in an MMS scandal case of a private university in Mohali, Punjab. According to the police, the youth will be handed over to the Punjab police.

The MMS scandal has rocked Punjab with protests of the university students for alleged involvement of the Chandigarh University, Mohali girl student who is said to be involved in making videos and sending them to her friend from Rohru.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu tweeted that Himachal Pradesh Police reacted to the request of the Punjab Police with sensitivity and professionalism.

“We nabbed the accused. Congrats to Dr. Monika, SP Shimla, and her team for great professional work,” added Kundu.

The case came to light after the girl students started protesting over the alleged surfacing of their obscene videos. An FIR was registered today in Mohali after which the police swung into action.