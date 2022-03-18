Youth gang stabs elderly man to death in K’taka, 6 held

Six teenagers have been detained in connection with the stabbing to death of an elderly man who objected to wheeling and smoking in front of his home in Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar neighbourhood.

On March 11, the event occurred near Mary Matha Church in the K.P. Agrahara police station limits, according to DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil. Six people have been detained in connection with this case, and two more are being sought.

Biker races and wheeling used to be common in the neighbourhood, generating a nuisance. In addition, the defendants smoked cigarettes in front of Thomas, the victim, a local resident.

Thomas objected and asked that they refrain from wheeling and smoking in front of his house.

Later, he told the father of one of the accused about the occurrence and urged his family to counsel their son on the matter. The accused’s father promised that his son would be tamed.

The accused, who was there in the house with others at the time, summoned the man and attacked him with a dagger and knife under the guise of talking to him.

Following the encounter, the kid departed the scene, leaving the heavily bleeding victim behind. Despite being taken to a neighbouring hospital, the dead succumbed to his injuries within minutes.

The accused has been apprehended, and the weapons used in the crime have been seized. The search for the remaining suspects has begun.

(with inputs from IANS)