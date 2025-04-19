Youth Congress stages protest at ED office in Jaipur over National Herald case

The Opposition Congress’ dharna and demonstrations in protest against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) charge sheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders in the National Herald case continued for the fourth day on Saturday at the block level across the state.

Activists of the Youth Congress led the protests on Saturday at several locations, including Jaipur. Protesters in the state capital attempted to gherao the ED’s state headquarters.

The agitated youth tried to lock the main gate of the ED office, leading to a minor clash with the police. Several protesters were detained but were released after a short while, officials said.

In protest against the filing of the charge sheet against the Gandhis, the Congress had earlier held a large demonstration at the ED office in the state capital on Wednesday.

Similar protests were staged at all district headquarters and in around 400 blocks on Friday. On Saturday, it was the turn of the party’s frontal organization to take charge of the agitation.