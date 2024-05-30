Youth Congress protest against PM Modi for his remark on Mahatma Gandhi

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his reported remarks that Mahatma Gandhi became popular after the Gandhi movie.

Members of the Congress’ youth wing held a demonstration at his office here.

“The remarks made by PM Modi for the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi ji are extremely shameful. The whole world knows India as ‘Gandhi’s India’ and such a statement by Modi ji for him is extremely unfortunate. If no one in the world knew Gandhi ji before the film which was released in 1982, then who welcomed Gandhi Ji in London in 1931, will Modi ji answer this?,” said IYC president Srinivas BV.

Advertisement

Without naming anyone, he said, “Those whose ancestors were involved in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi ji, they can never follow the path of Bapu.”

He demanded that the prime minister should take back his words and apologise to the people of the country because “India will not tolerate the insult of Gandhi ji”.

On the Lok Sabha elections, Srinivas said, “On 4th June, the people of the country are ready to release the ‘film’ of Narendra Modi’s farewell worldwide.”

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, at a press conference at the party headquarters, said, “Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi ji told the whole world that he came to know about Mahatma Gandhi ji after watching Richard Attenborough’s film. We do not see anything surprising in this. Obviously, if he had known about Mahatma Gandhi ji earlier as the whole of India and the world knew, then he would have talked about the Constitution, Swaraj, non-violence, development, the poor and Dalits and India.”