Young leaders sidelined in Kerala BJP?

Amid allegations that the leadership of the Kerala unit of the BJP is sidelining young leaders, the party’s state president K Surendran has stripped its young state spokesperson Sandeep G Warrier of his post.

Announcing the decision, Surendran said the reasons for removal of Sandeep are organisational and need not be shared with the media.

Earlier, young leaders like Sandeep Vachaspati and PR Sivasankaran have been removed from the panel of spokespersons of the party. The removal of Sandeep G Varier, Sandeep Vachaspati and PR Sivasankaran as party spokespersons has not gone well with the BJP workers and supporters in Kerala as they were removed from the posts while they had been effectively defending the party in news channel debates.

Similarly, senior leaders, including M T Ramesh, JR Padma Kumar and Sobha Surendran, have been sidelined by the leadership as they have a strained relationship with state president.

It has been said that Sandeep Warrier has been removed from the post as a section of leaders from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad had raised allegations of misappropriation of funds against him.

To this, a BJP worker in Kozhikode, who is agitated over the removal of young leaders from party posts, said if misappropriation allegation is the reason for removing Sandeep from the post, Surendran should also be removed from his position as allegations have also been raised against him in the Kodakara money heist case, Bathery bribery case and Manjeswaram bribery case.

Malayalam film director Ramasimhan Aboobacker has come out against the BJP leadership’s decision against Sandeep and extended support to Sandeep Warrier. In a Facebook post, Ramasimhan said, “Sandeep Warrier I will be with you.”

In an oblique reference to Surendran, Ramasinhan also posted another note on Facebook saying, “You can oust, but we are still inside. You will have to go out soon, let time decide.”